Raghavan to take out protest marchagainst CAA

M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, will take out a two-day ‘Long March’ against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act from January 6.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran would inaugurate the march at Koduvally, District Congress Committee president T. Siddique told the media here on Saturday.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala would participate in the concluding meeting at Kunnamangalam. The second day’s march would start from Moozhikkal. The valedictory event would be held at Feroke, Mr. Siddique said.

