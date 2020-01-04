Raghavan to take out protest marchagainst CAA

M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, will take out a two-day ‘Long March’ against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act from January 6.
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran would inaugurate the march at Koduvally, District Congress Committee president T. Siddique told the media here on Saturday.
Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala would participate in the concluding meeting at Kunnamangalam. The second day’s march would start from Moozhikkal. The valedictory event would be held at Feroke, Mr. Siddique said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.