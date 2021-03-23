Raghavan softens stand on UDF candidate

‘Support to Mayuri with conditions’

A day after KPCC executive member U.V. Dinesh Mani withdrew his nomination, Kozhikode MP, M.K. Raghavan also climbed down from his defiant stance against the United Democratic Front (UDF) official candidate Sulfikkar Mayuri in the Elathur Assembly segment for the coming polls.

Mr. Raghavan, who has been backing the candidature of Mr. Mani, however maintained that he would give support to Mr. Mayuri only with certain conditions.

These conditions would be disclosed at a later stage. Congress workers would commence campaigning in the constituency soon, he said.

The Elathur seat was offered to the newly floated Nationalist Congress Kerala (NCK) led by Mani C. Kappan under the seat- sharing pact in the UDF. Mr. Mayuri is the State vice president of the party.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Congress leaders decided to work for Mr. Mayuri in Elathur.

Previously, the Congress district committee had demanded that the party contest the seat rather than offer it to a non-significant political entity.