Raghavan seeks Ministers’ intervention to ensure justice for Harshina

May 22, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, has sought the intervention of Ministers from Kozhikode district to ensure justice for K.K. Harshina, a native of Adivaram who claimed that she was suffering from health issues because of a botched surgery at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, in 2017, during which artery forceps were left behind in her stomach.

Mr. Raghavan was inaugurating an indefinite satyagraha by Ms. Harshina outside the hospital demanding a compensation of ₹50 lakh and action against those who were involved in the surgery. The satyagraha is being supported by an action committee led by Congress leader Dinesh Perumanna.

This is the second time she is embarking on an agitation. When she held her first round of indefinite strike a couple of months ago, Health Minister Veena George had visited her and promised to look into her demands. Ms. Harshina alleged that though the promise was given on March 4, nothing happened for over a month. When she again declared through the media her intention to start another round of agitation, the State Cabinet decided to allot her ₹2 lakh as compensation and declared another probe into her complaint.

Ms. Harshina claimed that the amount was not enough for the pain and the financial hardships that she and her family suffered. Though at least three other inquiries had been conducted into the complaint, a conclusion was yet to be reached. The surgical instrument was removed from her body through another surgery in 2022.

Mr. Raghavan said the government should offer a fair compensation to Ms. Harshina considering the money that she had spent in the past five years for medical treatment and the physical and mental strain the family had to go through.