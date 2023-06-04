Raghavan miffed over block president selection in Kozhikode

June 04, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

Two days after the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) came out with its list of the party’s block-level committee presidents, M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, has expressed his displeasure over their selection.

Mr. Raghavan is reportedly miffed with the way the re-organisation committee ignored his nominees for the post of president in Thamarassery, Balussery, Chelannur and Beypore block-level committees in Kozhikode. There are 26 block-level committees in the district. KPCC president K. Sudhakaran declared their names on Friday.

Mr. Raghavan told the media here on Sunday that community level aspects were not considered while appointing the functionaries. He said that there had been complaints from many quarters. “There are many lapses in the list [of block presidents] published now. Required criteria were not followed. There are complaints about not keeping the community balance. The State Congress leadership should intervene to solve these issues,” he said. Mr. Raghavan also said that the earlier decision to consult the respective MPs before choosing the block presidents was not followed.

The appointments were made after around four months of deliberations at various levels. K. Muraleedharan, Vadakara MP, Mr. Raghavan, and former KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran had initially decided to stay away from the discussions claiming that their views were not considered. Later, the party high command intervened and talks were held in New Delhi, where it was decided that the opinions of party MPs would be taken before choosing the functionaries. However, the names proposed by both Mr. Raghavan and Mr. Muraleedharan were reportedly ignored while preparing the final list. Mr. Muraleedharan’s nominee for the Nadapuram block committee was not considered too.

Meanwhile, a majority of the 26 new functionaries, except that of the Perambra block-level committee, are new faces. There is a woman too on the list. Those who have had a tenure of more than two years in the post have been removed. It is learnt that only those who are close to the current District Congress Committee (DCC) and KPCC leadership have been accommodated.

