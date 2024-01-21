Ragging victims reluctant to approach internal committees on campuses

January 21, 2024 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

The effectiveness of anti-ragging cells constituted in schools and colleges is being questioned as many victims feel reluctant to use the formal grievance redressing mechanism on campuses. Facilities for confidentially reporting such incidents are also being not used with many losing trust in the system.

Students from some of the prominent engineering and polytechnic colleges in the district said that majority of the complaints were settled with the intervention of the police. However, no legal action was taken against the accused. Complainants who go through traumatic experiences were forced to comply with mediators’ suggestions considering the reputation of institutes and the academic future of the students involved, they added.

They also claimed that recurring clashes between senior and junior students in schools and colleges were often linked to the unsatisfactory settlements of ragging cases. The rivalry between complainants and accused, with some even forming gangs for physical encounters, continued throughout the academic year, they added.

Sources reveal that a few anti-ragging cells were not even reporting such incidents to the police. They still projected conciliatory talks as the final option to resolve grievances. This unilateral approach continued even when most of these cells have local police officers as ex-officio members.

“Complaints have also surfaced against ex-officio members, especially police officers, who are hesitant to turn up for review meetings. There should be some immediate interventions to end such casual approaches to this system,” said a local body member associated with one of the anti-ragging cells in the district. He also added that external settlements were discouraging junior students from reporting their grievances.

Meanwhile, some of the teachers and police officers who work closely with various anti-ragging cells here clarify that only minor complaints, which do not fall under the definition of ragging, were settled through talks. According to them, no students are compelled to accept the suggestions as they are fully free to approach the higher authorities for further action.