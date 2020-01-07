Ragam fete from Jan. 10

This year’s Ragam cultural festival will be held at National Institute of Technology, Calicut, (NIT-C), for three days from January 10.

The annual event is held in memory of P. Rajan, a former student of the then Regional Engineering College, Calicut, who fell victim to the Emergency.

A. Santiago, faculty convener of the festival, and Sachin Sebastian, students’ convener of the festival, told the media on Tuesday that there would be over 70 events ranging from dance and drama to quizzing and games, with the theme ‘The art of storytelling’. NIT-C Director Shivaji Chakravorty will open the festival on January 9. There will be events such as Choreo-Nite for dancers and Couture Boulevard, a fashion show. There will also be street plays, mimes, movie spoofs, and dramas.

A new feature in this edition of Ragam will be Advaya, an all new tech summit with workshops for participants in areas such as beatboxing and drone surveillance. Singer Shalmali Kholgade will perform on the second day of the festival, while Ritwiz will perform on the third day.