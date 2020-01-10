Ragam fest inaugurated at NIT-C

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao officially opened Ragam ‘20, the annual cultural festival of the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C), at a function held on the campus on Thursday evening.

Said to be one of south India’s biggest fests, Ragam, is set to be held from January 10.

With an expected footfall of over 80,000 people, the fest is a celebration of culture and is organised in memory of P. Rajan, a student of the erstwhile Regional Engineering College, Calicut, who died following alleged torture in local police custody during the nationwide Emergency in 1976.

With the theme ‘The Art of Storytelling’, the fest will witness voices of the famous Sanam band on January 10, and renowned singer Shalmali Kholgade on January 11.

On January 12, electronic dance music artist Martist Ritviz will electrify the crowd, followed by a performance by DJ Hannah Shine. Workshops and other events such as on beat boxing and drone surveillance will be also held as part of the festival.

Advaya, a tech summit held for the first time, will be a major attraction. Experts in various technical fields will participate in the summit. Details about registration are available on ragam.org.in.