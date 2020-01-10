Ragam fest begins with a bang

The first day of Ragam’20, the annual cultural festival of NIT-Calicut, witnessed performances by Rahul Subramanian, a stand-up comedian from Mumbai, and an interactive session with actor Prachi Tehlan.

Ms. Tehlan inaugurated the Prodezza event which was followed by an interactive talk session. She encouraged the audience to follow their passion and never settle for less.

This was followed by a performance by Rahul Subramanian. He left the crowd in splits with his humorous take on middle class struggles. The prime attraction of the day was a talk by filmmaker Anand Patwardhan. His recent documentary Reason was screened on the occasion.

‘Advaya’, a tech summit consisting of a series of lectures on topics like Artificial Intelligence and Ethical Hacking was conducted. Preliminary rounds of sports events such as Fury (Basketball), Rabona (Football), Strike and Pocket (Carroms) and Strike 3 (Volleyball) were also held.

Mentalist Suhani Shah and violinist Binesh Babu will perform on the second day of Ragam Prodezza.

Cultural enthusiasts were drawn to events such as monoact, swararaagam, light music solo and Kadhaprasangam held under the banner of Kalolsavam. Literary events like WTGW (What’s The Good Word), debate, and Spelling Bee witnessed the participation of a large number of students, especially from Kozhikode.

For the first time in Ragam’s history, Streets Arts, a platform for the students and staff of NIT-C to perform, was organised. This turned out to be a major attraction. The day ended with performances led by Indian pop band Sanam, followed by Couture Boulevard, a fashion show.

Three workshop sessions — Internet of Things, Ethical Hacking, and Artificial Intelligence — were conducted by Sangeeth Chopra, information security consultant at CyberCure Technologies.

In addition to this, one-day workshops for 3D Printing and Augmented Reality were handled by Abhishek Bhaskar. Rahul Naidu presented a session on Web Entrepreneurship while Praveen H handled the topic Share Marketing.

The three-day fest will conclude on Sunday.