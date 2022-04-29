‘Ragam’ back to offline mode after two years

‘Ragam’, the annual cultural event of the National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NIT-C), went offline after two successful online editions during the pandemic.

The 2022 edition of the festival began on Friday, with P.S. Sathidevi, Dean (Academics) of the institute, lighting the lamp, while Rajnikant G.K., Dean (Students Welfare), presided over the function. In her inaugural address, Ms. Sathidevi pointed out the importance of such cultural fests in empowering young minds.

The festival, with the theme ‘Wheel of Time’, is expected to be attended by over 40,000 students from across the country. It comprises a host of cultural and literary events

The festival logo was unveiled by actor Neeraj Madhav on Wednesday. The two-day event will also have renowned artistes and bands such as Jonita Gandhi, Mohit Chauhan, When Chai Met Toast, DJ Swattrex, and Kayan performing on the campus. The event will conclude on May 1.