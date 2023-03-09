HamberMenu
Ragam’ 23 cultural fest kicks off at NITC

March 09, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
NITC Director Prasad Krishna inaugurating Ragam’23.

Ragam’ 23, one of South India’s biggest annual cultural festivals, organised by the National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NITC), was officially inaugurated on the campus on Thursday. Prakash Shetty, president of the NIT Calicut Alumni Association (NITCAA) and technical director of RS Group, was the chief guest.

NITC Director Prasad Krishna presided over the function. This year’s festival revolves around the theme ‘The Book of Eternal Folklores’ and will be held from March 10 to 12. It will present various cultural, technical and sports events. Kalolsavam, the much-awaited cultural fest, will bring in the Rajan Memorial Light music competition, Duffmuttu, Oppana, Bharatnatyam, and other key events.

The first day will witness performances by Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan and DJ Swattrex along with the highly anticipated Fashion show ‘Couture Boulevard’. On Saturday, the festival will feature Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal, DJ Kill The Clowns, and Choreonite. The last day will feature Bollywood singer-cum-music director Amit Trivedi and the first alternative rock band of Kerala, Avial.

The Rajesh Kumar K.K. Award, presented in memory of Rajesh Kumar, a former alumni of NITC, for all-round abilities, was awarded to BTech student Deepa Dileep Menon.

NITC Deputy Director P.S. Sathidevi, Registrar Cdr. (Dr.) M.S. Shyamasundara, Dean of Students Welfare G.K. Rajanikant, faculty convenor S. Gopikrishna, Ragam student convenor Muhsin Jifri, and cultural affairs secretary (student affairs council) Akhil George Philip felicitated the event. A. Nanditha, treasurer of Ragam’23, also spoke. 

For details on the events, refer to Ragam’s official website: www.ragam.co.in

