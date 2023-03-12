ADVERTISEMENT

Ragam ‘23 concludes at NITC

March 12, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

Music composer Amit Trivedi, popular band Avial among key attractions of the final day of the festival

The Hindu Bureau

Street play competition in progress at Ragam ‘23 that concluded at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ragam ‘23 ,the annual cultural festival of the National Institute of Technology-Calicut, concluded with the much-awaited pro-show by music composer, singer, and lyricist Amit Trivedi followed by an electrifying performance of popular band Avial.

The festival that saw an overwhelming participation of students from colleges across the country was notable this season for the scale at which the events were held. More than 4,000 students took part in various events at the festival that is claimed to be the biggest of its kind in South India.

The third and final day of Ragam ‘23 was characterised by several events such as ‘Taal Se Taal Mila’, a fusion of contemporary pop and classical dance, besides competitions in traditional dance forms such as Bharatnatyam and Oppana.

‘Face to face’, a face painting competition was also a highlight of the day.

The hijabi freestyle footballer Hadiya and the renowned sufi band, Swasti were moving sensations on the third day. Musical programmes such as Alfaz, western solo, rap battles, string solo, besides a violin show by Dhananjay mesmerised the audience. Various tournaments such as Rubik’s Cube challenge, dart challenge, and events such as paintball, gaming stations, glow football, and foam football were also held.

The festival also witnessed an overflow of young talents for the drama and street play competitions.

Crossword+

