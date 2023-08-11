HamberMenu
Rafi Foundation joins campaign demanding Bharat Ratna for late singer

Music rally in Kozhikode on August 15

August 11, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode-based Mohammed Rafi Foundation has joined the nation-wide campaign demanding Bharat Ratna, the ultimate civilian honour for an Indian, posthumously for legendary Bollywood playback singer Mohammed Rafi in 2024, his birth centenary year.

As part of the campaign that stretches from July 31 to December, the Foundation is organising a ‘music rally’ on August 15. The rally will be flagged off by Calicut Press Club president Firoz Khan from LIC corner at 10 a.m. It will pass through the city playing the songs of Rafi and will conclude at the Kozhikode beach at 5 p.m., a press release said.

