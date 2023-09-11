HamberMenu
Rabies infection confirmed in horse used for joyride at Kappad

September 11, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Rabies infection has been confirmed in a horse that was used for rides by tourists at the Kappad beach in Kozhikode till recently.

The horse died on Sunday. The infection was confirmed on Monday in the body samples from its brain that were sent for detailed tests at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Wayanad. The authorities have advised those who were in close contact with the animal to get themselves tested as soon as possible.

The animal was under treatment after it was reportedly bitten by a rabid dog in August. Its condition was being observed after the incident. It was administered anti-rabies vaccine. The horse was used by tourists during the Onam season. Its condition worsened in the last few days as it showed symptoms of rabies infection.

