R Mahalingam assumes charge as Airport Director of Calicut International Airport

Kozhikode

09 July 2021 13:34 IST

R. Mahalingam on Friday assumed charge as the Airport Director of Calicut International Airport. He took over charge of Airport Director from K. Srinivasa Rao, who has been transferred to Visakhapatnam International Airport as Airport Director.

Mr. Mahalingam also served as Airport Directors in many airports and his last tenure was in Coimbatore International Airport.

A press release said that Mr. Mahalingam was in the aviation field for the last 32 years and had served in many airports across the country. He had served at the International Airports at Chennai, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Mangalore and Coimbatore and at the Salem Airport and a short period in Calicut Airport in various capacities.

An electrical engineer by profession with graduation from College of Engineering, Guindy and MBA (Marketing Management), Mr. Mahalingam is also an International Airport Professional (IAP) certified by International Civil Aviation Organization.

He is an ardent supporter of development of airports and has hope to develop Calicut International Airport with the support of the people of the region.