Quota for disabled: Calicut varsity to hold adalat of aided college managements

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 18, 2022 20:04 IST

The University of Calicut is planning to hold an adalat involving aided college managements ahead of preparing reservation rosters for appointment of differently abled applicants as teachers in such institutions.

According to sources, the decisions taken at the adalat will be forwarded to the Syndicate for approval. Tom K. Thomas, head of the Syndicate standing committee on legal affairs, told The Hindu on Tuesday that the university would have to take into account certain issues while filling backlog posts. “We need to see how other universities are proceeding with this,” he said. The date for the event would be finalised in the coming days, Mr. Thomas added.

According to a State government order issued on May 18, filling of 3% backlog posts from 1996 and 4% backlog posts from 2016 for differently abled persons is mandatory before fresh appointment of teachers in aided colleges. Only after the reservation roster is ready, the government will appoint its representatives for the interview process for these posts.

Some academics, however, have said the adalat will further delay the appointment of differently abled persons as teachers in aided colleges as the Syndicate standing committee had been tasked with the preparation of the roster months ago. It was pointed out that it would affect around 100 applicants.

The university has to first identify the reservation posts and then issue a notification. United Democratic Front-aligned academics have alleged that no effort had been made to even identify departments where differently abled persons could be accommodated.

