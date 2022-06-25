Quiz on George Orwell’s 1984 to be held in Kozhikode
Darshanam Samskarika Vedi, Kozhikode is organising a quiz based on George Orwell’s noted book 1984 with an aim to attract the younger generation towards reading. Those who register in advance will get a pdf copy of the book translated to Malayalam. To register and for details contact www.darshanam.org or 9745030398, a press release said.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.