Kozhikode

Quiz on George Orwell’s 1984 to be held in Kozhikode

Darshanam Samskarika Vedi, Kozhikode is organising a quiz based on George Orwell’s noted book 1984 with an aim to attract the younger generation towards reading. Those who register in advance will get a pdf copy of the book translated to Malayalam. To register and for details contact www.darshanam.org or 9745030398, a press release said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
World literature
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 25, 2022 8:21:21 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/quiz-on-george-orwells-1984-to-be-held-in-kozhikode/article65564812.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY