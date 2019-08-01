Kozhikode

Quiz contest for high school students

more-in

The organising committee of the 'Mazhayatra' on Wayanad Ghat Road, is conducting an energy-environment quiz competition for high school students in Kozhikode district on August 3. The competition will be held at 10.30 a.m. at the NGO Quarters Government Higher Secondary School. For registration contact 9497332823.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Kozhikode
friendly competition
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 3:55:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/quiz-contest-for-high-school-students/article28777547.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY