Quiz competition for people’s representatives, officials in Kozhikode

The Department of Panchayats is organising ‘Janakeeyam’, a quiz competition for people’s representatives and officials from grama panchayats in the district at the District Panchayat Hall in Kozhikode on Saturday as part of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence. Fifteen teams selected after the preliminary rounds will take part in the final round. District panchayat president Sheeja Sasi will give away the prizes.