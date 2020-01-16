Quit to Care volunteers trained for anti-tobacco campaign

Students and teachers who were selected to coordinate the district administration’s Quit to Care anti-tobacco campaign were given a formal training here on Thursday.

Officials said the support of the trained team would be used to carry out field-level surveys and other awareness activities supporting rehabilitation measures in the sector.

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao opened the training session. The newly trained student volunteers also received their badge from Mr. Rao and took an oath expressing their commitment to the campaign.

Addressing the training session, Mr. Rao said the activities under Quit to Care project would be intensified with the participation of more government departments. He also asked the project coordinators to include awareness drives against substance abuse as well in the next phase of project.

In Kozhikode district, the campaign will be carried out with the support of the District Medical Office and the National Health Mission. The Vimukti Mission of the Excise Department too will be part of the awareness initiative. Those in need of de-addiction support or counselling will be given it free of cost at the Vimukti de-addiction centre.