‘Quit to Care’ camapign from today

“Quit to Care” (QTC), the anti-tobacco campaign organised by the Kozhikode District Administration and National Health Mission, in association with the police and excise departments, will be officially launched at Chinmayanjali auditorium of Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Thondayad at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The campaign involves training two students each from all government and aided schools in the district to engage in anti-tobacco activities. A nodal teacher from each school and 177 students have been selected for the programme. The trained students will conduct awareness programmes in their schools, public sector enterprises and anti-tobacco activities in their neighbourhood, and best performing schools will be awarded.

The logo launch of the programme and distribution of QTC volunteer badges will be held on Wednesday. District Collector S.Sambasiva Rao will open the programme.