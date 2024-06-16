GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Quick Serve’ to be launched in Kozhikode by July-end

The Kudumbashree-supported project will provide reliable and trained household helps

Published - June 16, 2024 10:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Corporation will soon launch Quick Serve, an agency that provides reliable household helps.

Quick Serve comes under the Kudumbashree platform with a set of well trained household help, who could be hired for jobs such as baby-sitting, cooking, geriatric care, cleaning and housekeeping.

“We have already trained 30 people and will soon train 30 more,” said P. Diwakaran, Welfare Standing Committee chairman of the Corporation.

The ‘Quick Serve’ is being floated as a Kudumbashree enterprise group, which will have an office and a call centre in the city. People wishing to hire household help can contact the agency, which will handle everything from recruiting, placement and salary of the women.

“Since it receives government backing, its credibility is enhanced. You get someone you can trust enough to hand over your house or children for a definite period of time. Any complaints shall be forwarded to the agency,” Mr. Diwakaran said.

The ‘Quick Serve’ project, though conceptualised in different parts of the State, is yet to be implemented. Kozhikode Corporation will be the first local body to implement it.

However, the agency is yet to be finalised and facilities are to be set up. The project is expected to be launched by the end of July.

The Kozhikode Corporation Council, on June 12 (Wednesday), has approved the project.

