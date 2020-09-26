Quick response teams deployed in Kozhikode to enforce COVID-19 norms

31 QRTs to keep an eye on harbour areas, markets in district

Considering the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the district administration has deployed Quick Response Teams (QRTs) for stringent implementation of preventive measures in select areas where there is high possibility of community spread of the disease. There are 31 such QRTs operational in the district at present and they will mostly keep an eye on harbour areas and busy markets.

The QRTs comprising Revenue Department officials, police officers and Local Self-Government Department staff will be primarily responsible for carrying out thorough checking and initiating spot action against health protocol violators. Reluctance to wear masks or follow social distancing guidelines will be taken up seriously by imposing fines.

The QRTs have been permitted to decide the total number of people to be admitted at a time at harbours and major markets. The support of the police will be sought to restrict the entry of people beyond the permitted limit. Incident commanders will ensure proper functioning of the newly constituted squads.

There are nine QRTs in Kozhikode taluk, covering Beypore, Vellayil, Valiyangadi, Palayam, Vengeri, Kunnamangalam, Chathamangalam, Chelannur, Kakkodi, Perumanna, Olavanna and Panniyankara. Vadakara and Koyilandy taluks have eight QRTs each, while Thamarassery taluk has six such units.

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao, who is also the chairman of the District-level Disaster Management Authority, said improved surveillance measures were taken after 233 COVID-19 cases were detected in Palayam market. “The test reports show that large markets, towns and harbours are clusters and give rise to a large number of patients. Incident commanders will be directed to post one dedicated QRT for every such market,” the Collector said in his official order.

Mr. Rao also said routine tests would be conducted in such suspected locations apart from ensuring sentinel surveillance. “COVID-19 tests will be conducted for everyone in such areas at least once every month. Those who refuse to undergo testing as mandated by the Health Department shall be prohibited from entering such premises,” he said.