Quarrying: panel for more scientific studies in district

The Legislative Assembly Committee on Environment has called for more scientific studies to understand issues related to the operation of quarries and crushers in Kozhikode district.

Committee chairman Mullakkara Ratnakaran, who held a sitting at the collectorate conference hall here on Friday along with other three panel members, said the committee would examine the limitations of the existing laws and suggest possible solutions.

He said it was the responsibility of officials to implement the existing rules as such to win the trust of society. “There should be proper coordination among various departments to strictly enforce the rules considering the changing environmental issues and challenges,” he observed.

Mr. Ratnakaran also pointed out that the existing monitoring system for the quarrying sector could be improved by the officers concerned to ensure lawful operation and minimise environmental impact. “Studies should be done in the context of repeating natural calamities such as landslips and floods.

After the recent floods, public concerns over the operation of quarries too have intensified,” he said.

Referring to studies on environmental issues in the State, Mr. Ratanakaran said the committee’s latest report with suggestions on possible interventions could be submitted to the Government in March 2020. “It will mainly deal with some possible amendments to the existing law and ways to improve coordination between various departments,” he added.

At the sitting, the committee members also welcomed fresh complaints against unlawful operation of quarries and crusher units. They said the complaints should be submitted within 15 days through the District Collector. Meanwhile, committee members, including K. Babu, P.T.A. Rahim, and K.V. Vijayadas, visited a few environmentally sensitive areas in Karassery panchayat where soil piping was confirmed during the last monsoon. They also interacted with local residents and recorded their statements for follow-up action.

The residents had earlier alleged that it was reckless quarrying that resulted in soil piping. They had also sent complaints with the support of various environmental organisations to the State Government seeking action against quarry operators.