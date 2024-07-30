ADVERTISEMENT

Quarrying banned in Kozhikode district, high vigil in upland areas

Updated - July 30, 2024 08:31 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 08:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

Holiday for all educational institutions on July 31; ban on visit to tourist locations, waterbodies

The Hindu Bureau

A landslip-affected area in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Kozhikode district has been put on red alert in the wake of heavy rain that has been lashing the district for the past few days. District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, in his capacity as the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, has issued a ban on all sorts of quarrying and well digging in the district.

A ban has been imposed on visitors at all tourist destinations under the District Tourism Promotion Council. The public has also been asked to refrain from visiting waterbodies including waterfalls, river banks and beaches as a precautionary measure until further notice. Traffic has been banned in the upland region and the ghat sector where there is a high probability of landslips from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m..

Traffic has also been banned on several roads including Mukkam- Kumaranellur-Koodaranhi road, Thiruvambadi- Kumaranellur- Mandamkadavu road, Thiruvambadi-Punnakkal-Olikkal-Anakkallumpara road, and Omasseri-Thottathil Kadavu-Thiruvambadi road.

The District Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, on July 31 considering the rain situation.

