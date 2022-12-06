Quarry reopening triggers panic at Panangad in Kozhikode

December 06, 2022 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The reopening of a 30-year-old granite quarry, which was shut down following public protest 10 years ago, has triggered panic at Kinalur in Panangad grama panchayat in Kozhikode.

The quarry was reopened a month ago with all required sanctions including environmental permit. However, local residents feel that the authorities could have been misled by the quarry operator.

“The quarry was closed down 10 years ago following public protests as explosions were causing fissures on the walls of nearby houses. Besides, water level in nearby wells too went down. It seems we have to relaunch the protest,” said Arunjith O.P., a resident of the locality who complained to the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) against the quarry operator on behalf of residents.

The quarry is located 200 metres above the sea level. Most of the rock on the hill had already been destroyed when the quarry was in operation 10 years ago. There are around 45 newly constructed houses on the north-east side of the hill and in the nearby valley. Besides, families in the panchayat depend on a large water tank built by the local body for drinking water. The Malayilakathoottu Temple and sacred groves are located just 50 metres away from the quarry.

“Soil piping has been reported in three locations on the northern side of the quarry, signalling possibilities of landslips,” Mr. Arunjith said in his petition.

There is a colony of 35 houses just 200 metres away from the quarry. People from the colony are often shifted to a nearby school during rainy season. Locals now fear that the water from the quarry will pollute wells and the pond. They are also apprehensive of the possibility of water sources drying up during summer if mining goes on. Transportation issues due to the presence of the quarry too are a matter of concern.

The SHRC is yet to take up the case for hearing.