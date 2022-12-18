Quarry operators accused of attempting road widening through illegal means

December 18, 2022 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

Around 40 land holders from Kozhikode district’s Koodaranhi panchayat have raised strong protest against the attempts of a group of granite quarry operators to illegally widen a village road between Mele Koombara and Peedikappara by encroaching into the former’s private property.

The protesters allege that the panchayat records have also been changed in such a way to facilitate the widening of the narrow road to eight metres.

“No land acquisition will be required if the quarry operators are permitted for the illegal widening of the road to their site. We are totally clueless on how the narrow road became a bigger road in panchayat records with eight-metre width,” alleged one of the local residents who fears the loss of his land. He also said that the road was below four-metre width now in most of the stretches.

“The land holders are now being projected as land encroachers with the altered panchayat records,” said land holders.

A section of the land holders, who submitted a mass petition to the local panchayat, said they were having all the required land records to prove that the plan of the quarry operators was illegal. They also sought an inquiry into the incident in which the land along the road was converted as panchayat property in the local body’s register.

“No one has surrendered their land to the panchayat for the construction of the road with eight-metre width. We strongly believe that the panchayat records have been altered to support the quarry operators’ demand for a widened road to comply with the operational rules,” said an elderly land holder from the area. He also alleged that there were attempts on the part of the quarry operators to threaten the opposing land holders and forcibly lay boundary stones to widen the road to eight metres.