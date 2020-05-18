Quarantine facilities for expats

With an increasing number of expatriates returning home, the Kozhikode Corporation is hard-pressed to ensure quarantine facilities for those who do not have the required facilities at home.

The civic body has run out of options while accommodating them in government undertakings, and has approached private hotels and lodges for the purpose.

“Many colleges in the city had agreed to provide quarantine facilities in their hostels. But we came to know that most hostel rooms do not have attached bathrooms.

“There were only around four bathrooms for around 12 rooms and hence they could not be used to quarantine expatriates,” said Corporation Secretary Binu Francis.

At a meeting of hotel owners on Saturday, more than 20 hotels agreed to cooperate with the Corporation. The Corporation’s health wing will make a final decision after checking the hotels and the facilities available.

“Most hotels are not ready to provide rooms free of cost. Those who cannot afford paid rooms will be sent to free-of-cost accommodations,” said Mr. Francis.

The Corporation has requested the District Collector to make arrangements to use the facilities at PWD Rest House, Government Guest House, Harbour Engineering Guest House, Yatri Nivas and Centre for Hospitality Management Studies hostel to quarantine expatriates. The availability of vacant houses and flats is also being looked into.