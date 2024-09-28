Quadriplegic social activist to drive around the world

Differently abled social activist Prajith Jayapal from Kozhikode has revived his plan for a world tour in a self-driven car, which he had to abandon during the pandemic. This time, he has expanded the plan to include 88 countries over 500 days, with an aim to study the facilities available for differently abled people across the globe.

This quadriplegic man on a wheelchair, had scripted history in 2018 by driving from Kozhikode to Delhi, where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Encouraged by the positive response to his national tour and the awareness he raised about disabilities, Prajith has embraced the new challenge.

“No one has ever attempted this kind of venture. I would be the first quadriplegic to drive around the world,” Prajith told The Hindu.

The tour is part of a research being carried out by Prajith, aimed at improving facilities for differently abled persons in the country. He plans to visit colleges, research institutes, and institutions that provide residential education for differently abled individuals.

“We also have the right to fly around the globe and access foreign education. Many aids that make life easier for us are only available in Europe or the USA. I need to explore ways to get them manufactured in India,” he said. Prajith has already begun corresponding with several of these institutions and plans to present his findings at an ‘International Ability Expo,’ an organisation that will travel worldwide to address the needs of differently abled individuals.

Prajith has been paralysed below the neck since a car accident nearly a decade ago. He established the Divyang Foundation, an organisation to aid differently abled people.

He plans to embark on the world tour on April 1, 2025. The tour plan is already in place, and he is currently seeking a suitable electric vehicle and sponsors.

“The Junior Chamber International and The Rotary Club are coordinating my activities and providing local support in each country. I have reached out to several organisations for funding and hope to receive a favourable response soon,” Prajith said.

