QRTs on high alert in containment zones

20 high-risk areas in Kozhikode

Quick Response Teams (QRTs) mostly comprising senior Revenue Department officials and the police are maintaining high vigil in areas that have been declared as containment zones to prevent the chances of community spread of COVID-19. As of now, there are about 20 such high-risk zones within the limits of Kozhikode, Koyilandy, Vadakara and Thamarassery taluks.

The special squads, which function with the support of health workers and local body members, will be responsible for the grassroots-level exchange of information on newly suspected cases with the higher authorities. They will also ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocol in such areas.

Village officers are primarily responsible for coordinating the activities of QRTs. They will have the freedom to adopt appropriate crowd controlling measures with the support of the police. Permission has also been given to use a public address system for crowd controlling measures and to pass emergency information.

Biggest challenge

Revenue Department officials part of the special squads say the biggest challenge for them is to ensure the proper quarantining of primary contacts as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is steadily on the increase. The support of ward-level squads comprising Accredited Social Health Activists and Junior Public Health Nurses is also crucial, they add.

With the full-fledged functioning of panchayat-level first-line treatment centres, the quick response teams will have bigger responsibilities to ensure their safe operations. According to Health Department officials, squad members will also be playing a crucial role in mobilising required materials and services for the centres.