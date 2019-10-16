QR codes for Manjeswaram polling booths

The Election Commission will be once again utilising Quick Response (QR) code for election officials and voters to easily locate polling booths during the by-election in Manjeswaram on October 21.

The QR code technology was utilised for the first time in India in Kasaragod during the last Lok Sabha elections. The code will enable users to find information about the polling booth’s location within seconds.

The mobile application for the project was developed by start-up company Fintext Innovations after District Collector D. Sajith Babu showed special interest in using the technology during the election. BoothLocateKSD app may be downloaded from Google Play Store. Election officials simply scan the QR code they receive through the mobile app and all the information related to the booth will be displayed immediately.

With the help of the GPS system, all booths connected to Google Maps can be reached. The QR codes of booths are available on the collector’s website. The public can access booth information through the app by entering the UID number assigned to the booth.