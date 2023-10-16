Qatar environmentalist wins Prof. Shobheendran Award

October 16, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

Saif Ali Al Hajri, an environmentalist from Qatar has been selected for the first ever Prof. T. Shobheendran Global Green Award instituted by Mindtune Ecowaves Society. Mr. Hajiri was unanimously selected for the award considering his commendable environmental initiatives and programmes. He was a professor of Geology at Qatar University until 2022 and has headed several academies. A United Nations Commissioner for the UN Sustainable Development Goals and an International Ambassador for the Gulf Network for Social Responsibility, Mr. Al Hajari co-founded Mubadara for Social Impact and acts as its president. The award shall be presented to him at a function to be held in Doha in December in connection with the decennial celebrations of Mindtune Ecowaves Society.

