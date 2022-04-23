‘Q-Positive’ event to signal restart of offline quizzing

Kozhikode

The quizzing circuit in Kerala had gone online when the whole world did so, due to the pandemic. But when most sectors are on the path of recovery from their prolonged hiatus, quizzing is yet to resume the offline mode. Though efforts were made by quizzing organisations to hold offline events for the past two months, the annual examinations at schools proved to be a damper.

Q-Positive, a three-day quizzing camp, is being organised by the Kozhikode-based collective of quizzers, Q-Factory, with an aim to push the quizzing sector towards normalcy.

“Q-Positive is aimed at igniting the curiosity of young minds and encouraging them to be future quizzers. This is the 13th season of the annual event”, said Snehaj Sreenivas, director of India region of International Quizzing Association (IQA).

Q-Factory shot to fame a few years ago organising the biggest quizzing event in the world and organising the World Quizzing Championship of the IQA in Kozhikode. Students from second standard to Plus 2 can take part in Q-Positive and can obtain certificates from IQA. Renowned quizzers, including Civil Service toppers, are among the resource persons for the camp.

“Being a quizzer is about staying up to date and getting the right skill set. At Q-Positive, we give the students the basic training to harness their skills”, said Mr. Snehaj, who leads the camp, adding that quizzing, like any game, has a few rules, tricks and techniques to stay on the top. Developing the reading aptitude of students and equipping them to face any sort of question is also part of the process. “Our children are addicted to the screens now, be it TV or mobile phones. Getting them interested in quizzing is a way to get them out of the virtual world”, Mr. Snehaj said.

The camp is being held at JDT School at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode on April 29, 30 and May 1. The students are being trained in two categories - from Classes 2 to 6 and from 7 to 12. Those interested may contact 7012569672 or 9744062997 for details.

The students, who complete the training under Q-Positive, will get extended support from Q-Factory for the next six months and handholding to take part in the World Quizzing Championship that will be held in all the 14 districts in June 2022.