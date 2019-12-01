PWD road boundaries to be demarcated

The Public Works Department (PWD) will soon demarcate the boundaries of urban and rural roads under its control as part of attempts to identify land encroachment. A decision to this effect was taken at the District Development Committee (DDC) meeting chaired by District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao.

Sub divisional committees will be formed soon in Kozhikode district to speed up the demarcation process and evict encroachments. Boundary stones will be laid to clearly indicate boundaries and help regional squads expose such land grabbing attempts in the future.

The issue was first taken up at the meeting by E.K. Vijayan, MLA. He also drew the attention of the committee members to the suspected land encroachment at Agastianmuzhi near Mukkom. Revenue officials said the encroachments would be evicted soon.