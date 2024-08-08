GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PWD quarters to be allocated to victims of Wayanad landslide, says Kerala Public Works Minister

Published - August 08, 2024 12:09 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said that the government has decided to allocate the Public Works department (PWD) quarters to victims of the Chooralmala landslide for temporary stay until their rehabilitation is completed.

Addressing the media, Mr. Riyas said the department would utilise its 27 quarters, including 15 quarters at Kalpetta, six at Padinharethara, two at Sulthan Bathery, and four at Karapuzha for the purpose.

As some of the quarters required maintenance, it would be done at once to accommodate affected families. Officials were directed to take a count of the quarters that could be made available for the purpose, the Minister said.

The government has also decided to use buildings of all departments to arrange temporary stays for the victims. It expects to house 64 families in various government buildings, including those of the PWD, Mr. Riyas said.

