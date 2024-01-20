ADVERTISEMENT

PWD officials, contractor face music over poor quality road construction

January 20, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

Action was taken after scientific examination of Koolimadu-Eranhimavu road on the instructions of Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas

The Hindu Bureau

The Public Works department (PWD) has initiated disciplinary action against two officials for their alleged failure to ensure the quality in the construction of a ₹6 crore road project between Koolimadu and Eranhimavu in Kozhikode district.

Action was taken against an assistant engineer and an overseer who would be transferred to other districts.

The licence of the PWD contractor who executed the work was also suspended for six months. However, he would be responsible for reconstructing the damaged road as per the previously signed construction and maintenance agreement.

Action was taken against the officials after a scientific examination of the construction on the instructions of Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas. There were also mass protests seeking a Vigilance probe into the matter.

According to Youth Congress workers who spearheaded the protests, the renovated road was found damaged in just six days after tarring work. They said the thickness of tarring was below the permitted standards. The Mavoor grama panchayat authorities were also in the forefront of protests seeking the State government’s intervention in the matter.

