GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PWD officials, contractor face music over poor quality road construction

Action was taken after scientific examination of Koolimadu-Eranhimavu road on the instructions of Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas

January 20, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Public Works department (PWD) has initiated disciplinary action against two officials for their alleged failure to ensure the quality in the construction of a ₹6 crore road project between Koolimadu and Eranhimavu in Kozhikode district.

Action was taken against an assistant engineer and an overseer who would be transferred to other districts.

The licence of the PWD contractor who executed the work was also suspended for six months. However, he would be responsible for reconstructing the damaged road as per the previously signed construction and maintenance agreement.

Action was taken against the officials after a scientific examination of the construction on the instructions of Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas. There were also mass protests seeking a Vigilance probe into the matter.

According to Youth Congress workers who spearheaded the protests, the renovated road was found damaged in just six days after tarring work. They said the thickness of tarring was below the permitted standards. The Mavoor grama panchayat authorities were also in the forefront of protests seeking the State government’s intervention in the matter.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.