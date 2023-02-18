PWD officials booked on charge of delayed restoration of Kozhikode road

February 18, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Feroke police have registered a case against two Public Works department (PWD) officials who were accused of delaying the restoration of a road near Ramanattukara after the completion of a major cable laying work by the Kerala State Electricity Board.

The case was registered on the basis of a petition by Abhilash Malayayil who claimed that the delayed restoration work turned the stretch into a danger zone with frequent accidents. The complainant also alleged that PWD officials were answerable for a recent road accident death in the region.

“The road was dug up in July 2022 for cable laying work. Even after seven months of completion of work, the road was not restored. It was the laxity on the part of PWD officials that turned the Nallur-Perumukham road into an accident zone,” said Mr. Malayayil. He said there were no proactive measures on the part of the PWD team to caution the public about the state of the road.

Local residents who protested against the delayed restoration work also sent a separate petition to the Kerala State Human Rights Commission seeking its intervention.

Police officers from Feroke station said they had registered the case under Sections 268 (punishment for causing public nuisance, injury, obstruction, danger or annoyance to person) and 283 (punishment for causing danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code. Applicable sections under the Kerala Police Act were also invoked considering the seriousness of the issue, they added.

Meanwhile, sources in the PWD said there was no apathy on the part of any official. The reasons that delayed the work would be explained to the investigating officer, they added.