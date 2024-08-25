PVR resort management yet to demolish constructions as Collector’s deadline ends

Even as the deadline set for the demolition of constructions at PVR Naturo Resorts at Kakkadampoyil ended on Saturday, there has been no move from the part of either the resort management or the Secretary of Koodaranhi Grama Panchayat where it is located, to demolish them.

It was on July 25, 2024 that Kozhikode District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh directed the authorities of the resort to demolish the constructions in the resort that hindered the flow of a natural stream.

The Collector’s orders came against the backdrop of several landslips that rocked the upland regions of the district in recent times. The order is also in adherence to a Kerala High Court order dated March 18, 2024 on a complaint filed by T.V. Rajan, general secretary of Green Movement.

The Collector had asked the resort management to complete the demolition and ensure free flow of the natural stream within a month. The Secretary of the Koodaranhi panchayat had been directed to take action if the resort management failed to follow the directive.

