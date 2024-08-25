GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PVR resort management yet to demolish constructions as Collector’s deadline ends

Published - August 25, 2024 11:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Even as the deadline set for the demolition of constructions at PVR Naturo Resorts at Kakkadampoyil ended on Saturday, there has been no move from the part of either the resort management or the Secretary of Koodaranhi Grama Panchayat where it is located, to demolish them.

It was on July 25, 2024 that Kozhikode District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh directed the authorities of the resort to demolish the constructions in the resort that hindered the flow of a natural stream.

The Collector’s orders came against the backdrop of several landslips that rocked the upland regions of the district in recent times. The order is also in adherence to a Kerala High Court order dated March 18, 2024 on a complaint filed by T.V. Rajan, general secretary of Green Movement.

The Collector had asked the resort management to complete the demolition and ensure free flow of the natural stream within a month. The Secretary of the Koodaranhi panchayat had been directed to take action if the resort management failed to follow the directive.

Related Topics

environmental issues / Kozhikode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.