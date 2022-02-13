Puncha crop at Moodadi ready for harvest

KOZHIKODE

13 February 2022 01:23 IST

The 19 acres of puncha cultivation at Marakkattuthazham in Moodadi panchayat is ready for harvest in March. The vacant land was converted into paddy field by the agricultural collective of the panchayat with help from the Panthalayani block panchayat, Moodadi grama panchayat and Moodadi Krishi Bhavan. The project was executed under the rural employment guarantee scheme, said a press release.

