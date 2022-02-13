The 19 acres of puncha cultivation at Marakkattuthazham in Moodadi panchayat is ready for harvest in March. The vacant land was converted into paddy field by the agricultural collective of the panchayat with help from the Panthalayani block panchayat, Moodadi grama panchayat and Moodadi Krishi Bhavan. The project was executed under the rural employment guarantee scheme, said a press release.
Puncha crop at Moodadi ready for harvest
Staff Reporter
KOZHIKODE ,
February 13, 2022 01:23 IST
