March 03, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

Kanathil Jameela, Koyilandy MLA, on March 3 (Sunday) opened the district-level launch of the pulse polio immunisation drive at Thirvangoor, Kozhikode. Children up to the age of five were given the drops. A release said that 2,210 booths were set up across the district for the purpose.

They include 45 transit points at bus stands, railway stations and airport, and 49 mobile booths. Focus was given to migrant labourers’ camps too.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT