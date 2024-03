March 03, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

Kanathil Jameela, Koyilandy MLA, on March 3 (Sunday) opened the district-level launch of the pulse polio immunisation drive at Thirvangoor, Kozhikode. Children up to the age of five were given the drops. A release said that 2,210 booths were set up across the district for the purpose.

They include 45 transit points at bus stands, railway stations and airport, and 49 mobile booths. Focus was given to migrant labourers’ camps too.