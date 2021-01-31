Pulse polio drive begins

Those missed out to be covered in next few days

District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao on Sunday opened the pulse polio drive at the Government Hospital for Women and Children at Kottaparambu in the city.

The district had been divided into 16 blocks where 2,073 booths were set up for the purpose. Additional 57 booths were provided at bus stations, railway stations and other places where people assemble in large numbers. The drive started at 8 a.m. and concluded at 5 p.m. COVID protocol was observed at all places.

As many as 2,34,814 children aged under five are to be given the pulse polio drops. A total of 1,86,191 children were given the drops on Sunday. Those missed out would be covered in the next two days.

Meanwhile, some Health Department officials claimed that the campaign material for the vaccination drive had reached them late. Huge banners were missing this time and there were smaller posters. Some of them were meant for January 17, the actual date of the drive. Some Health Department staff also claimed that the number of booths were cut down in their area.

It was earlier announced that if any of the family members of the children were in home quarantine, the drops should be administered only after their quarantine period ends. If any of the family members are positive for the virus, the drops could be given 14 days after they test negative. If the child is positive for the virus, the drops should be administered only 28 days after the tests turn negative.