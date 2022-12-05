Publicity committee for upcoming State school festival formed

December 05, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

A publicity committee has been formed in the district as part of carrying out innovative outdoor campaigns in view of the upcoming State school festival in Kozhikode. Cultural programmes on the street and vehicle rallies are part of the campaign to be organised with the mass participation of people. Use of ornamental lights will be encouraged with the participation of the city’s merchant fraternity. Artistes too will join their hands for the publicity campaign, a press release said.

