Public urged to use online facilities

With the Kozhikode Corporation restricting the attendance of its staff to 50% following a State directive, the public has been urged to make use of its online facilities as much as possible.

Corporation Secretary Binu Francis said the civic body was able to implement the directive to some extent, but the lack of awareness among the public had led to many people visiting the office. “In a recent survey, we found that an average of 2,000 people visited the Corporation office on a daily basis. This shall not be encouraged,” he said. The website kozhikodecorporation.lsgkerala.gov.in provides the facility to pay property tax, and apply for ownership certificate, building permit, occupancy certificate, marriage registration, welfare pension, and birth and death certificates.

The Corporation has also published a directory of staff members, and they may be contacted over phone to get updates on file positions and for advice.

To implement the restriction properly, the Corporation has imposed a time frame for rendering most services. The front office has been strengthened by adding more officials. Most needs of visitors are handled there, with only a few persons redirected to the sections.