Public urged to stop throwing away food waste

May 12, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has urged the public to refrain from throwing away food waste, to check multiplication of street dogs. Declaring the success of the Kozhikode Corporation’s Animal Birth Control Centre at Poolakkadavu in completing 10,000 sterilisation surgeries among stray dogs on Friday, the Minister said waste management was the responsibility of every individual. The ABC Centre also administered 10,700 anti-rabies vaccinations. ADVERTISEMENT

