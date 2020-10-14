Public urged to join ‘Prathishedha Jwala’

Kozhikode

14 October 2020 20:12 IST

Statewide protest condemning violence against women, minorities

A collective of women’s organisations and individuals working for human rights in the State has called upon the public to be part of a protest titled ‘Laksham Prathishedha Jwala’ on November 1, the day of Kerala Piravi, across the State. The protest is being organised as a response to sexual crimes against women, and violence against Dalits, tribespeople, sexual minorities and other minority communities across the country. The event is being organised against the backdrop of the alleged rape and murder of a Dalit woman at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh recently.

M. Sulfath, one of the organisers of the event, pointed out that the mother of the two girls who were raped and murdered in Valayar last year was still seeking justice on the streets. “Girls who are attacked even at schools are further subjected to administrative violence when they seek justice. Even when attacks against Dalits and adivasis are on the rise, the police help culprits escape,” she said in a press release.

The ‘Prathishedha Jwala’ will be organised in adherence to COVID protocol from 6 p.m. onwards. Individuals and groups can organise the protest by lighting lamps on the streets, workplaces or at homes. Dalit, adivasi and queer organisations will join the protest in different parts of the State.

Advertising

Advertising

The protests will be led by noted activists including K. Ajitha, Sheethal Shyam, Ammini Wayanad, Gomathi.G, Ramseena Umaiba, Jyothi Narayanan, P. Viji, Sreeja Neyyattinkara, Balkis Banu, Prasanna Parvathi, and Chitra Nilambur.