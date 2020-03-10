Public urged to cooperate with culling in flu-hit areas

The Kozhikode district administration has urged the people and poultry farmers to cooperate with the culling of fowls as a precautionary measure against the spreading of bird flu that has been reported in Vengeri and Kodiyathur.

In a release on Tuesday, the authorities said that the culling was being done within 1-km radius of the infected areas. However, some people were found to be hiding their birds or smuggling them out. It had been pointed out that humans too stood a chance of getting infected on rare occasions. Thus, culling was necessary to destroy the virus in its primary source and prevent it from spreading to other areas and among humans.

District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao said that some local residents were found obstructing the work of the rapid response team at Vengeri, claiming that the birds had no health issues. Mr. Rao held a meeting at the collectorate in the evening to take stock of the situation. It was decided that ward councillors, health inspectors and a police official would accompany each team from March 11. The birds smuggled out from Vengeri would be tracked with the help of the police and culled. As many as 1,266 birds were destroyed on Tuesday, taking the total number of those destroyed to over 4,000. Eggs and fodder too were destroyed.

Meanwhile, there was some concern when bats were found dead in Karassery. Sources in the Animal Husbandry Department said though bats were unlikely to get infected, samples would be sent to the lab. The Health Department has cautioned against killing bats, pointing out that it would lead to the birds releasing their secretions through which there was a chance of the Nipah virus spreading.