Public told to observe COVID protocol during celebrations in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

21 August 2021 02:12 IST

District Medical Officer V.Jayasree has urged the public to follow COVID protocol and maintain vigil during the Onam celebrations as the spread of pandemic remains high in the district.

She called for ensuring social distancing and sticking to the limit on the number of persons during celebrations, laying of pookkalam, and community meals.

Meanwhile, the COVID test positivity rate in Kozhikode district reached 21.60% on Friday, the highest in recent times. Of the 12,783 people tested, 2,705 turned positive. The DMO said that 2,665 of the new patients were infected through local transmission while the source was unknown in 26 cases. Also, there were eight who had recently arrived from abroad and two from other States, besides four health workers.

Advertising

Advertising

At the same time, 1,525 people had been discharged from hospitals and treatment centres in the district. At present, there were 27,453 COVID patients in the district while 76,015 were under observation.